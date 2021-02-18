Anthony Lamont Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Anthony L. Anderson will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Anthony L. Anderson, 55, passed into eternal life on the morning of Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after a four-year illness.

Anthony was born January 2, 1966 to Margaret Byers Anderson and William “Mack” Backus in Youngstown, Ohio.

Anthony attended Youngstown City Schools and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School 1984.

Anthony enlisted in the military during his senior year of high school and upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He completed tours of service in Alabama, Indianapolis, Belgium and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1991 and relocated to Atlanta, Georgia.

While Anthony was a true entrepreneur at heart, he worked various jobs along the way, including his current job at Comfort Care-A-Van as a Transportation Specialist. Some of Anthony’s entrepreneurial endeavors were comedy, writing and performing music and selling and detailing cars. He also enjoyed watching sports and working out. Anthony was a Dallas Cowboys fan for life!

Anthony’s legacy continues with his four children, Dyimond Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia, Dakota and Asia Hobbs, of Youngstown, Ohio and Heavan Le’Angel Anderson who made her home with her dad. Although, these were not his biological children, he was “dad” to Darren Foreman of Atlanta, Georgia, Cheyenne Hobbs, Jeniece Johnson, of Youngstown, Ohio and Anthonie Jackson, Jr. of Akron, Ohio. Anthony also leaves his siblings, Davean E. Anderson, Lorenzo Carter, Wonda Simmons, of Youngstown, Ohio and Regina Luper of Buffalo, New York; his niece, Sparkle Backus; his nephews, Dre’ Lon Simmons, Antjuan Hobbs and Isaiah Carter; two great- nephews; a great-niece, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20 the church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Gallo, Dr. Hayah Kassis-George and the Transplant Team of University Hospitals for the amazing care and service during this difficult time. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.