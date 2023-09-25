YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Carlton Warren, known to many as Tony, a beloved member of the Youngstown community, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the age of 57.

Born on August 11, 1966, in Youngstown, Tony left a lasting impact on the lives he touched during his time with us.

Known for his warm smile and generous charm, Tony was cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Tony was proud to be a 1984 Cardinal Mooney graduate and played for its football program. He also attended Youngtown State University.

He dedicated his life to hard work, having pursued several careers including restaurant and hospitality, the Ohio Turnpike and masonry most recently employed by Covanta Industries in Pennsylvania. Tony’s commitment, perseverance and skill in his craft made him an invaluable asset in the industry.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Tony possessed a contagious zest for life. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. A man of simple pleasures, he found joy in the smallest moments, cherishing time spent with his family and friends. He considered himself the Grill Master and proudly displayed his culinary skills. His laughter filled every room he entered and his kind-hearted spirit touched the lives of those around him. Tony was known by the three L’s which became his signature trademark–he was LOUD entering rooms, he bought LAUGHTER and showed LOVE by his actions.

Tony is survived by his beloved mother, Helen Murray, who lovingly raised and nurtured him into manhood. Tony also shared a unique bond with his sisters, Corrine Warren, Robin Lightfoot, Rakelia Lightfoot, Katrina (George) Harris, Carla Haynes and Ebony Woods. He was also a source of inspiration to his brother, Terry Sims, for exemplifying strength and resilience. Tony will be fondly remembered by his aunts, Joyce Warren, Betty Warren, whose support and guidance shaped his life. Tony will forever be remembered by his uncles, John Warren and Donnie Roland. The unwavering love shared by Tony’s score of additional aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins serves as a testament to his impact on their lives. His memory will be cherished by his grandchild, Damien Michael Patterson III, in whose eyes he saw hope for the future. He leaves a cadre of relatives and friends who will reflect fondly upon his life with love.

Tony was welcomed at Heaven’s gate by his father, Robert Lightfoot; daughter, Tanisha Howell Patterson; brother, Terrance Haynes; along with his grandparents John and Dorothy Warren, Bernice Roland and Charles Lightfoot, Sr.

As we gather to remember Tony, let us celebrate the vibrant spirit he brought to every moment, the love he shared with those closest to him and the profound impact he made on our lives. Though he may be physically absent, his spirit will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

Anthony’s family wishes to thank the community for the intentional acts of love and outpouring of kindness which has been extended during this time. The family has been sustained by the compassionate ministries of prayer, peace and presence during this time of great loss.

Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

The family is encouraging those planning to attend the homegoing celebration to consider wearing you favorite sports team jersey, jeans and tennis shoes. To recognize his vibrant and engaging personality, it is appreciated if you avoid wearing all black attire. With rising incidents of Covid transmission, face masks should be worn and the funeral home will provide them if you forget or don’t have one.

To celebrate Tony’s remarkable life, funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2210 Glenwood Avenue. Friends, family and all whose lives were touched by Tony are invited to attend a public viewing at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Rev. Dr. Lewis W. Macklin II, Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, will serve as the officiant and celebrant.

This will be a time to honor and celebrate the life of a truly exceptional individual who left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Rest in peace, Tony. Your spirit will forever shine brightly in our lives.

Comfort ministry and transitional care arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Anthony “Tony” C. Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.