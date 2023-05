CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Annie Bell Jackson will be held Friday, May 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Jackson departed this life Monday, May 8, 2023 in Lancaster, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 13, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Annie Jackson