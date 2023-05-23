YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Annette Rumph will be held Thursday May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Annette Rumph, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She was born October 26, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio. Annette was loved by her wonderful parents Jim and Mary Keener Rumph.

She was educated in the Youngstown Public School System, graduating from East High School, class of 1975. She attended Youngstown State University.

Affectionately, known as “Ms. Nette, she drove for the Youngstown City School Bus system for 28 years.

She was an avid Cleveland Brown fan; she loved fishing and most of all she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory is her only son, Eric Rumph (Latisha), grandchildren Eric Rumph, II, Eriona Rumph, Naomi Goosby and Elijah Rumph and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Rushton of Youngstown, Ohio; Deborah Long of Detroit, Michigan; one brother Gregory Rumph of Youngstown, Ohio; and a host of loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mary Rumph and one brother Jim Rumph, Jr. Rest in peace Annette.

Your memory will live on through the countless lives you touched during your lifetime.

The family will receive friends Thursday May 25, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

