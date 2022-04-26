CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Annette P. Brewer passed away April 20, 2022 at Alliance Community Care center after an extended illness.

Annette was born September 29, 1951 in Canton, Ohio the loving daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Florence Larkins Brewer.

Her father, Joe Brewer was one of the first two African American pharmacist in the city of Canton during the 1940’s-1960’s.

Annette was a graduate of Perry High School and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee relocating to the area many years ago.

She retired from Good year in Akron, Ohio after several years of loyal service.

She enjoyed traveling, playing backgammon and reading.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Donna Harris of Parkland, Florida; her nephew Robert Byrd of Phoenix, Arizona; a special friend, Patricia A. Kennard of Akron, Ohio.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 493 Storer Ave Akron, Oh 44320.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

