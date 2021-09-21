Annette M. Lomax, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette M. Lomax, 68, passed away at home Thursday, September 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Annette was born May 24, 1953, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Johnnie Lee Lewis.

She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Annette graduated in 1971 from The Rayen School.

She worked in her younger years, then enjoyed being a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She and the love of her life, Kenny, enjoyed over 50 years together. They were married December 27, 1984.

Annette loved attending Christian meetings at the Kingdom Hall (Hubbard Congregation) of Jehovah’s Witnesses and sharing Bible truths with family and friends.

She also loved family gatherings, concerts, shopping, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Kenny; daughters, Maisha (Wayne) Lloyd of Bedford and Aliya Lomax of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Kay (Roger) Boston of Maryland, Carolyn Lewis of Cleveland, Charles Lewis and Brenda Lewis, both of Kentucky and Sheryl Lewis of Youngstown; special cousins, Marc and Marsha Henry; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra Lewis and nephew, Derrick Lewis.

A memorial service by video will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Please contact the family for more information.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

