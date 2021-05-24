Anna Mae Levesque, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Anna Mae Levesque will be held Friday May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mrs. Anna Mae Levesque, 85, received her wings and returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Anna was born to the union of Harry and Fannie (Drew) Thompson in Smithfield, Virginia on February 3, 1936.

She attended Hickory Grove High School in Bacon’s Castle, Virginia.

Anna had a profound passion for caretaking and service which influenced her employment as a nurse’s aide at Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio for 33 years.

Anna accepted Christ at a young age and was a devoted faithful lifelong member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Surry, Virginia and New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio where she served in various capacities including but not limited to tithing. Her tithe was one of her most valued commitments to God and she made sure she fulfilled her purpose in plan.

Anna was the “Matriarch” of her family and was the last of eight siblings. She was known for giving direction, nurturing and doing things decently and in order. She lived her life by one of her infamous quotes, “If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.’’ Anna was the life of every party she attended and was always dressed to impress. She enjoyed spending quality time with family, attending church, talking on the phone and traveling. She was a loving and demoted mother, Nana, and “Aunt Anna.” She will forever be remembered for strength, resilience and sense of humor. She lived her life in accordance with the Lord and because of this, she was called from labor to eternal reward. She is free now.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but rejoice in her peace, two beautiful daughters, Robinette Levesque-Burnette and Kimberly (Ronald) Simmons, both of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Romell (Christina) Graves of Columbus, Ohio, Rakia Levesque of Chicago, Illinois, Travon Burnette and Ronald Simmons, both of Youngstown, Ohio; two special nieces, Rosalyn “Elaine” Simmons and Kathy (Anthony) Smith both of Hampton, Virginia; one godchild, Lisa Brown of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Fannie Thompson; a daughter, Barbra Bailey; four sisters, Alberta Holloway, Margaret Smith, Eleanor Thompson and Sarah Johns; four brothers, James Thompson, Robert Lee Thompson, William “Popeye” Thompson and Harry “Chris” Thompson.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

“I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now that is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me…” (2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV)

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

