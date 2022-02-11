YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Anita Louise Melton will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Ms. Melton transitioned from this life to the life hereafter on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Anita was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Leroy and Marybell Mullon Sims on October 7, 1954.

Anita attended East High School, Youngstown Ohio and graduated with the class of 1973. She also attended Youngstown State University and graduated in 1979 with an associate degree in arts. Later she attended Cuyahoga Community College where she obtained a Certificate in Laboratory Phlebotomy.

Anita left Youngstown and relocated to Cleveland, Ohio to pursue her career in the medical field. She later moved back to Youngstown where she spent the rest of her life.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy and Marybell Sims; her three siblings, Irene Dothard Sims, Lloyd Mims and Toni Deniro and a nephew, Lloyd Mims, Jr.

Left to cherish Anita’s memory is her cousin, Marty Murphy, some nephews and nieces; her best friend, Funmi Olarewaju and other circle of friends and neighbors.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.