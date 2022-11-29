YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L Scott Obituary Anita L. (Wynn) Scott of Youngstown, Ohio formerly Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dandridge Burgandy Manor in Youngstown, Ohio.

Anita was the daughter of the late Edgar B. and Mabel Padgett Wynn. She was born November 11, 1937 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Anita was a dedicated member of Fellowship COGIC and as Mother of the church she was a faithful and diligent worker in the church until illness prevented her continued service. She was known for her love of music being a member of many choirs both in Beaver Falls and Youngstown.

Working as a driver for Mahoning Senior Outreach Community Action, she always brought a smile to everyone.

She was also an avid reader and loved taking pictures of family and friends. As many of you who have known her over these many years, Anita enjoyed shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wesley C. Scott; sisters, Elizabeth Wynn and Edith L. (Wynn) Jackson and brother, Jackie B. Wynn.

Surviving are nephews, Bernard ( Rose Mary) and Desmond (Nora) Wynn; whom she helped raise. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Wynn and LaVera Scott, as well as a host of surviving nieces and nephews and friends.

A special thank you to faithful friend, Berer Shelton, along with Charles Adams, Mother Lynette Taylor and Sheila Cooper. The family would like to thank the staffs of Dandridge Burgundy Manor, Traditions Hospice and Washington Funeral Home for your assistance and support in the care of our special loved one.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

