Angeline Howard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Angeline “Angie” Howard will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Ms. Howard departed this life Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Canfield Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Angie was born on December 14, 1947 in Marion, Alabama to the late Henry and Ella Lee (Clancy) Howard. Henry moved to Campbell, Ohio in the late 1940s to seek a better life for his family. Ella Lee, Angie and young son Henry, Jr. soon joined him. The young family became part of the close-knit community and members of the Greater Liberty Baptist Church family, participating in almost daily church activities.

Angie loved attending Campbell Memorial High School with her childhood friends, however, the family moved to Youngstown, Ohio, Angie then attended South High School in her senior year graduating in 1966.

Shortly after graduation, Angie joined her cousins in Boston, Massachusetts. She found work as a bookkeeper at Blue Cross Blue Shield, the City of Boston, MasterCard and Boston University; in addition Angie often worked part-time jobs. Her Christmas packages to the family back home will always be remembered as extra special and deeply appreciated.

After 40+ years in Boston, Angie moved back home to Youngstown, enjoyed being with family and joined the WFIC Church. In failing health, eventually she had to move to Canfield Medical Center where she made friends and was well cared for by dedicated staff.

Angie will always be loved and live in the hearts of brother, Buddy (Henry, Jr.); sisters, Pearl Howard and Barbara (Bobby) Johnson, all of Youngstown, Ohio; nieces, Nicole (Jamaul) Lewis, Angela Craft, Brookes (Anthony) Johnson and Nikesha Curry; nephews, Mario Wilson, Phillip Norfleet, Bobby Johnson and Issac (Alexandria) Norfleet Poole; cousins and faithful friends, too many to list.

Angie was greeted into eternal rest by her grandparents, Jasper and Barbara Clancy; parents, Henry and Ella Lee Howard; sisters, Dianne Howard West, infant Susan Howard; brothers, Fleet (Eddie) Norfleet, infant Johnny Howard; all her aunts and uncles; nephew, Christopher Wilson; cousins and friends. We know Angie is dancing with joy.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

After the services family and friends are welcome to join us at 2270 Goleta Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

