YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in celebration of Andre “Dino” Contino Long will be held at 11am Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Long 66, departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio with his family by his side.

He was born May 23, 1956, to Norma and Howard Long in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dino attended East High School in Youngstown, after which he completed the Automotive Technology Program at Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dino enjoyed working on cars, and spending time with his friends and family.

Dino is survived by his significant other, Destiny Hardy; his daughters Lashawna Jones (Raleigh, North Carolina), Amber Long (Columbus, Ohio), Andrea and Diamond Long (Youngstown, Ohio); grandsons Justin Phillips, Khari Ashe, and Carter Long; sisters Dianne Long (Corinth, Mississippi), Dortha Long-Keeten (Denton, Texas), Esmeralda Long-Graham (Huntsville, Alabama), Veronica Long-Wilson (Albequrque, New Mexico), Nancy (Terry) Cooper (Kent, Ohio); brothers Forest Long (Santa Ana, California), and Satchell Long (Corinth, Mississippi), and a host of uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Norma and Howard Long.

The family would like to extend a personal thank you to the friends and family of Dino, the J.E. Washington Funeral home, the Jaylex Center, and Edwards Florist shop.

The family will receive friends Friday October 14, 20222 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Repast will follow the services in the fellowship hall.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

