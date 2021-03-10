Andre Bryant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Andre Bryant will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Bryant departed this life Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Andre was born October 16, 1976 in Youngstown, a son of Annetta Bryant and Alvin A. Kennedy.

He worked various odd jobs and will truly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Annetta Bryant and Alvin A. Kennedy and his stepfather, Robert H. Washington, all of Youngstown; his son, Andre Jaquan Hunt of Ashtabula, Ohio; his siblings, Nicole Moore, Shawn Blount and Marquitta Carr, all of Youngstown, Ch’e Olds of Columbus, Ohio and Lovely Adkins of Arizona; his uncles, including a special uncle, James Bryant of Atlanta, Georgia, Morris, Nelson and James Kennedy, all of Youngstown, Ohio; his aunts, including his a special aunt, Pauline Tyson of Youngstown and Tina Mallory of Warren, Ohio, as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Eron Bryant, James, Sr. and Lilliam Kennedy; his stepgrandmother, Jesse Bryant; his uncle, Larry (Mariam) Bryant, John Bryant, Jr. and a cousin, DaVail Bryant.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 12 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Andre Bryant.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.