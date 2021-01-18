Amy Mae Barnes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Amy Mae Barnes-Vaughn was held at Phillips Chapel CME Church, 718 Albert Street in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Vaughn transitioned Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Barnes-Vaughn was born August 28, 1926 in Jacksonville, Florida a daughter of Lee and Henrietta Madison Barnes.

She was a graduate of East High School in Youngtown and received the first Degree of Merit in public speaking and was also a member of the Girl’s Glee Club.

Amy was a member of Phillips Chapel CME Church, where she received a “Faithful Servant” award in 2018.

She was a licensed hair weaver and beautician after graduating from Renee Trussel Beauty Academy and owned her own beauty shop. She also worked several years with the Senior Citizen Program. From 1971-1987 she maintained Amy’s Wedding Flower Shop with her husband, John Vaughn, Jr. and worked for various flower shops in the city such as Martino’s Florist, Gorono’s Florist and Goldie’s Flower Shop.

She belonged to the AARP Chapter4611, the Sassy Seniors at the Salvation Army, the Senior’s Bowling League and Aerobic Exercise class at the McGuffey Center and was an avid walker at Roosevelt Park.

She leaves to cherish her memory her grandson, Marcus E. Higgins; her caregiver and son-in-law, Winston E. Higgins, Sr.; seven great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; her adopted son, Cecil Carnathan; dear friends and neighbors, Ann Pearson, Paul MacOvitz, Faye Muffae Lighting, as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Vaughn, Jr. in 1984.; her only daughter, Jeanetta Marie Higgins in 1994; her grandson, Winston Higgins, Jr.; her sister, Geneva Dothard and three brothers, Henry, Nathaniel and Herbert Barnes.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.