Althea R. Wiley Johnson, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Althea R. Wiley Johnson will be held Tuesday September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Johnson known to her family and friends as “Nay” departed this life Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her residence in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Tuesday September 28, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Althea R. Wiley Johnson

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.