Alonzo LaMarr Curry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alonzo LaMarr Curry, Jr., will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Curry 68, departed this life on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Alonzo was born April 1, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alonzo LaMarr Curry, Sr. and Lillian Gillespie Curry.

He was a graduate of East High School (EHS) where he excelled in academics and sports. He lettered in both basketball and football at EHS for three years. He received an academic scholarship to Kent State University (KSU) where he was a football standout. He was a walk-on at KSU but because of his outstanding athletic ability, he earned a football scholarship.

Alonzo was a member of Abundant Life Church.

He married Barbara Howell on August 15, 1981.

He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, William Durell Howell, Robert Darnell Howell, Michael Lamar Reynolds and Wesley Thomas Howell, Sr.; four special granddaughters, Alexis Meyers, Dominique Venable, Mykalia Reynolds and Ameelya Howell; three special grandsons, Brian McLane, Michael Lamar Reynolds, Jr. and Wesley Thomas Howell, Jr.; as well as 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren whom he cherished and loved; four sisters, Linda Maiden, Lillie West, Montaine (Darwin) Ashley and Verna Curry; two brothers, Charles Curry and Steven Curry and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Alonzo was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Lorenzo Curry and Lillie Stephenson Curry, Jake Gillespie and Carrie Holt Gillespie and stepgrandmother, Mary Gant Gillespie.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations; wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are mandatory.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

