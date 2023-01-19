CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allie V. Walker, Jr. will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Allie V. Walker, Jr. was born on September 25, 1967 to Elder Allie V. Walker, Sr. and the late Clara M. Walker in Canton, Ohio.

Allie transitioned from this life on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Allie was educated in the Canton City Schools and graduated from Timken Sr. High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality from The Akron University.

Prior to a decline in health, Allie worked various jobs as a cook and working with adults with special needs. Allie enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

Allie leaves to cherish his memory his father, Elder Allie V. Walker, Sr. of Canton, Ohio; his sisters, Sadina (Rev. Dr. Willie III) Outlaw of Elgin, South Carolina and Elizabeth Walker of Canton, Ohio; his brother, Matthew (Lisa) Walker of Perry, Ohio and a host of family and friends.

Allie was preceded in death by his mother, Clara M. Walker and his grandparents, James and Elizabeth McElroy and Hilyard and Opal Walker.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home prior to services.

Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville, Ohio.