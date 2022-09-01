YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Allen P Coleman