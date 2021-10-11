Alisa West, Youngstown, Ohio

J.E. Washington Funeral Services

October 2, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Alisa West, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Alisa West will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. West departed this life Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Youngstown.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Alisa West.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com