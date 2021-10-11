Alisa West, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Alisa West will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. West departed this life Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Youngstown.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

