YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Alicia Evonne Burnett will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Burnett, 46 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home.

Ms. Burnett was born June 24, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest daughter of Lori L. Burnett and Timothy B. Davis.

Alicia was a loving daughter, compassionate mother and devoted grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved ones, applauding the new memories she created. Her will towards caring for others made her “ONE of A KIND”.

Ms. Alicia leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jordan A. Burnett, Sean A. Burnett, Jade A. McBride, Sade A. Burnett and Alijah R. Fornore-Burnett, all of Youngstown; her great-aunt and mother figure, Cynthia D. Burnett, who raised her as her own; 16 siblings including Tamika Davis, Shantell Hughes, Samuel Stanley, Tiffany Mays, Timothy Jones, Troy Davis and Alicia Davis; a special uncle, Brian Burnett; 28 grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that were family.

She passes on to rejoin her parents, Peaches and Tim; her three sons, Antwain T. Howell, Juwuan K. C. Howell and Shermar A. Howell; her grandmother, Fannie “Piggy” Burnett; her great-grandparents, James(Evelyn) Burnett and her two brothers, Keilan Davis and Joshua Davis.

The family will receive friends Tuesday April 4, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Alicia E. Burnett.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 2 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.