MALVERN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Alice Lucille Frazier went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, following a brief illness at Aultman Hospital.

She was born in Malvern, Ohio to the late Mitchell Frazier Senior and Willie Mae Frazier.

She enjoyed cooking and nurturing her children and grandchildren. She extended her overwhelming love and compassion to everyone. She enjoyed being a beautician and in turn, making everyone look good.

She attended Sandy Valley High School.

She faithfully attended church every Sunday with her cousin, Mae Young, in Malvern, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell Frazier, Sr. (January 1978) and Willie Mae Frazier (July 2014); brothers, James (December 2003), Charlie (September 2006), Reverend John K., Sr. (January 2013), Mitchell, Jr. (September 2013) and Freddie (September 2022); sisters, Hattie Mae Frazier Shipp (November 1997) and Bernice Frazier Benison (December 2021); nephew, Charles (Chuck) Ellis (August 2006); special daughter, Valerie Miller (December 2020) and sister-in-law, Reverend Kay Frazier (July 2014).

She leaves to cherish her memory her beautiful daughter, Debbie Frazier Norton of El Paso, Texas; special daughters, Barbara Miller-Harris of Akron, Ohio, Dianne Miller of Stow, Ohio and Michelle Miller of Canton, Ohio; devoted son, Duane of Canton, Ohio; brothers, Warren (Bertha) Baber of North Canton, Ohio, Henry of Canton, Ohio, Merthy (Ora) of East Canton, Ohio, Sylvester of Canton, Ohio and Darryl of Waynesburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marsha Williams Frazier of Canton, Ohio; granddaughters, Laysia Oglesby of Atlanta, Georgia and Amber Wilburn of Canton, Ohio; special granddaughters, Ashley Miller, Kierra Miller-Black and Niara Miller, all of Akron, Ohio; grandson, Burell Resean Norton of Canton, Ohio; three great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.

A homegoing celebration will be held for Ms. Frazier Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Services, located at 1617 3rd Street NE, Canton, OH 44704.

The family will be receiving friends and family Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

