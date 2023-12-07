YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In Loving Memory of Alfred Hall.

Youngstown bid farewell to a beloved son, brother and father, Alfred Hall, who tragically succumbed to a senseless act of violence on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 23, 1981, Alfred brought joy and warmth to the lives of those around him, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who were privileged to know him.

Alfred’s journey in life was filled with determination and resilience. Despite facing challenges, he pursued his education and successfully attained a Graduate Equivalence Degree, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to self-improvement and personal growth.

As a dedicated laborer in the hospitality industry, he devoted his skills and hard work to his employer, ABC Hood Cleaning, leaving a lasting impression on colleagues and patrons alike.

Alfred enjoyed and had a passion for spending time with his family and friends, sharing his culinary skills and communing with nature.

His faith formation was nurtured as a child at Holy Bibe Church of God under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Eleanor Felder.

Beyond his professional achievements, Alfred’s most cherished role was that of a loving father. He leaves behind two sons, Rayshawn and DeVonte, who will forever carry his spirit in their hearts. His family was his pride and the driving force behind his unwavering dedication and perseverance.

Alfred had a special bond with his immediate family and will be greatly missed by his mother, Anita (Fred) Norris; his father, Alfred Smith III; his brother, Michael Hall and his sister, Dontrail Hall. He also provided fond memories with his stepsisters, Ayesha Norris and Shell Norris and an expansive host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. These memories are filled with moments of laughter, love and lifelong connections that will linger on, despite the immense grief that now engulfs them.

As the news of Alfred’s untimely passing reverberated through the community, an outpouring of love and support emerged, illuminating the impact of his kind-hearted nature. Alfred’s presence touched the lives of many, leaving lasting impressions and fond memories of his genuine spirit.

With his passing, Alfred has reunited with his grandparents, Dillard, Sr. and Frances Hall; sister, Shawntee Hall; brother, Antonio Hall and many other ancestors.

During this time of immense grief and loss, the Hall family would like to express their deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences they have received from the community. The memory of Alfred will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those whose lives were touched by his kindness, resilience and unwavering love.

Alfred’s soul may have departed from this world but his spirit will forever remain etched in the memories of many. Alfred finds eternal peace and rest, and may his loved ones find solace in the cherished moments shared with him during his time among us.

In honor of Alfred’s life, funeral services will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown. A public viewing will be held prior to the service, allowing friends and community members to pay their respects and celebrate the remarkable life of Alfred. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. which will be officiated by Rev. Lewis W. Macklin II. You are welcome to attend as the family bid a final farewell to their beloved Alfred.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, he will be laid to rest at the Belmont Avenue Cemetery, located at 3346 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

1 Corinthians 15:42–44 “…It is the same way with the resurrection of the dead. Our earthly bodies are planted in the ground when we die, but they will be raised to live forever. Our bodies are buried in brokenness, but they will be raised in glory. They are buried in weakness, but they will be raised in strength. They are buried as natural human bodies, but they will be raised as spiritual bodies. For just as there are natural bodies, there are also spiritual bodies.” (NLT)

The Hall Family has entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 330-782-8500.

Send flowers to the service of Alfred Hall.

