YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Dwayne Alston, a hardworking laborer and loving brother, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born on October 26, 1960, in his beloved hometown of Youngstown, to the union of Mattie and Frank P. Alston, Sr. Alfred lived a life characterized by diligence, dedication and a deep affection for his family.

Alfred, known to his friends and family as a skilled handyman and yardwork enthusiast, had a knack for taking care of others, always offering a helping hand to those in need. He found joy in his role as an uncle, cherishing his moments spent with his nieces and nephews, showering them with love and nurturing their growth.

Alfred’s passion for football led him to be honored with a spot in the East High School Hall of Fame. His exceptional athletic abilities and unwavering determination left an indelible mark on the school’s sporting legacy. Following his high school years, Alfred pursued higher education and studied at Imperial Valley University of Anaheim, California earning a full ride scholarship, further enriching his knowledge and expanding his horizons.

Alfred’s strong work ethic was evident throughout his career at Alcoa Aluminum, a manufacturing company in Warren, where he dedicated many years of his life as a valued employee. He later retired, leaving behind a legacy of commitment and perseverance.

Known for his unwavering attendance and dedication to his craft, Alfred was recognized for his perfect attendance while working at Alcoa Aluminum. This achievement reflected his dependability and steadfastness in all aspects of his life.

A former member of the Himrod Church of God, Alfred found solace and spiritual guidance in his faith. He held a special place in the hearts of his church community, who were touched by his unwavering devotion and kindness.

Alfred will forever be remembered by his loving siblings: his brother, Frank Alston, Jr.; sister, Debra Parker; sister, Rev. Judy (Clement) Eiland; sister, Marsha Alston and sister, Michele (Edward) Alston, all of whom shared special bonds with him that time cannot diminish.

Awaiting his arrival at the gates of Heaven, were his parents and siblings, Francine Alston and Emma Alston-Franklin.

A memorial service to honor Alfred’s life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road in Boardman, where family, friends and community members will come together to pay their respects, share cherished memories and offer comfort to one another. Prior to the service, a reception will take place at the church to greet the family at 11:00 a.m.

Alfred’s unwavering spirit, generosity and love for his family will continue to live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the memories we shared and find solace in the knowledge that Alfred’s legacy will endure through the lives he touched.

Together, let us honor his memory and carry forward his legacy of perseverance, devotion and compassion.

The Alston Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with the ministry of comfort and transitional care arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.