Alexander Cromartie, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alexander Cromartie will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Cromartie gained his heavenly wings on September 4, 2021 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cromartie was born on July 5, 1941 in Elizabethtown, North Carolina to the late Matthew Cromartie, Sr. and Margaret McKoy Cromartie.

Alexander obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University. He also studied Marketing at Penn State University (Shenango Valley Campus).

Alexander worked as an Order Analyst at Sharon Steel Corporation for many years until his retirement. He also spent many years working as an Information Processor at the Westinghouse Corporation.

Alexander joined Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania, whereas he was a faithful servant for several years until his health began to decline. He was an Ordained Deacon, Trustee, Pay Master and Youth Advisor for the Masonic Youth Group.

He also served in the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Deacon Matthew Cromartie, Jr. (Annie) of Elizabethtown, North Carolina; two sister-in-laws: Mary Bethea of North Carolina and Eleanor Saunders of Brooklyn, New York; three nieces: Nicole Carmichael (Jimmy) of Georgia, Marieka Harrison & Marietta Bethea both of North Carolina; an adopted niece: Antoinette McClain (Elbert) of North Carolina; four nephews: Earl Cromartie (Debra) of North Carolina, Maurice Bethea of Georgia, James Saunders and Craig Saunders of Brooklyn, New York; an adopted sister, Flora Harrington of North Carolina; a host of other relatives, family, and friends; very special family members that were God Sent & will never be forgotten for their tireless efforts, Donna Moyer, Shona Cook and Norman Blue.

Alexander was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha Cromartie; his brother, James Cromartie and his dear friend, Willa Belle Cromartie.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, Interment will be in Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Elizabethtown, North Carolina.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

