YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 20 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

