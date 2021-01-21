Albert “Rock” Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Albert Clinkscale will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Clinckscale known to his family and friends as “ROCK” departed this life Thursday, January 18, 2021 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Clinkscale was born June 3, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of Henry and Mattie Anderson Clinkscale.

He was formerly employed as a laborer with Commercial Sharing and was a member of the church.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Alvin (Jeanette) Wallace of Girard, Ohio; his twin sister, Alberta Toney; his grandchildren, Tanya Wallace of Columbus, Angela, Alvita and Pamela Wallace and Dena Jacobs, all of Youngstown and Aaron Carmichael of Girard; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends, including Danny Levy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ida Mae Clinkscale; his son, Cornell Clinkscale; his grandson, Alvin G. Wallace, Jr.; his siblings, Rosabell Dubose, Mary Bess, Hattie L. Woods, Mattie Pearl Tate, Jeff and Thedore Clinkscale and Rev. Henry Clinkscale, Jr.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 22 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends Saturday, January 23 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Albert “Rock” Clinkscale