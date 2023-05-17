YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Albert D. Ingram will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Ingram departed this life Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 19, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

