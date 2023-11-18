YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in the embrace of Youngstown, Ohio, we mourn the sudden departure of Abel Atticus Ballard, who left this earthly realm on his very day of birth, creating a mournful paradox that will forever be etched in our hearts.

Abel, a beautiful soul who graced us with his presence for a mere moment, was born into this world with a purpose that remains unknown to us. Though his time with us was brief, his impact was undeniably profound, although it seems unfathomable his Heavenly Father loved him even more than his natural parents. We know “God is ABLE” to sustain us as well.

A beacon of hopefulness, Abel brought immense joy to his adoring parents, Asia Alexander & Reginald Ballard. Their love was the foundation upon which his existence radiated, casting a warm glow that reached far beyond the confines of Youngstown, Ohio. Life is interesting because Able was not planned in our lives, but he was still loved. His brother, Ezra, and the rest of the family will say Able’s name so that he is never forgotten and always remembered.

In his fleeting time here, Abel was unable to embark on the journey of education, his mind brimming with untapped potential and endless possibilities. Like a forgotten poem, his unwritten verse shall forever remain a source of unwavering curiosity, a testament to the potential that has gone unfulfilled. Nevertheless, He now soars in our hearts and spirit to an even greater height.

Abel brought with him a legacy of resilience and strength, inheriting a rich cultural heritage sustained within him by his ancestors. His departure reminds us of the preciousness of each cherished life and the necessity to treasure every moment we are given.

Abel’s passing was a gentle departure, succumbing, we believe, to the natural rhythms of the God. Though our hearts weep, we find solace in knowing that he will forever be in the embrace of serenity, watching over us with eternal grace.

Our appreciation and special thanks to Ms. Rachel McMillen of Mercy Health for being that angel among ushering towards our own healing. Her compassion remains consistent to the ministry & mission of Mercy Health Hospital. May Abel Atticus Ballard find eternal peace, and may his radiant light guide us through the darkest of times until we meet again in the realm of everlasting tranquility.

In this time of profound grief, we extend our deepest condolences to his parents, brother, and all those who were touched by Abel’s brief but significant life. Though he may have departed from our physical world, his spirit will have residence in our memories, forever etching his name into the fabric of our lives.

In honor of this tender soul, a private intimate service will be held later. Through tears and shared remembrances, we will weave a tapestry of love and support, ensuring that Abel’s presence grows even stronger within our hearts.

The beloved parents of Abel A. Ballard entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio for the comfort ministry and after-life care arrangements. We publicly thank the wonderful staff this establishment for the love, care and compassion extended towards us.

Send flowers to the service of Abel Attiscus Ballard