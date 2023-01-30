FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Aaron Jamal Williams will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 909 Lee Ave, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Jamal “Boom” Williams departed this life for the heavenly realm on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was 40 years of age.

Aaron was born on June 25, 1982 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Rev. Lowell T. Williams, Esquire and Jennifer E. (Brooks) Williams.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 2000 and later attended Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. While a student at Sharon, he was a member of “Men of Notes,” participated in track and field and had lead roles in various school plays, including most notable the role of “Daddy Warbucks” in the musical “Annie.” He continued his love of theater while at Thiel.

Aaron’s last church membership was with Zion Hill Baptist Church of Youngstown, Ohio during the pastorate of his father. He was a member of the audio-visual ministry, worked in Vacation Bible School and assisted with the culinary ministry.

He worked as a cook at various restaurants in the Shenango Valley, where patrons would specifically ask if he was the cook on duty. Aaron also worked as a disc jockey and performed in various singing contests.

His hobbies included bowling and performing karaoke.

He married Nicole Sanford and they were the parents of three children. Two additional children were born out of his relationship with April Ross.

A self-taught pianist, he instill his love for music in his children. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his children, namely, Makaylee Arin Nicole Williams, Antoin Jamal Williams, Jordynn Michael-Rosella Williams, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Addyson Michelle Williams and Aeryn Samone Williams, both of New Castle, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his parents; two brothers, namely, Andre T. Williams and Demetrius A. Williams ,of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and two sisters, namely, Tanise A. Robnett of Chicago, Illinois and Dr. Shea-Lin B.N. (Rashadi II) Shobowale-Benson of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He is additionally survived by his maternal grandparents, namely, Elder Cleo A. Brooks, Sr. and Evangelist Mildred W. Brooks of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, namely, Rev. Dr. Samuel W. Williams, Jr. and Cleo D. Williams, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Aaron Jamal Williams.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.