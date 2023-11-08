UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Zoltan Etele Novak, 90 of Union Township, passed away early Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, in St. John’s Specialty Care Center, Mars, PA.

Mr. Novak was born October 19, 1933, in Fogaras, Hungary, a son of the late John and Anzelma (Habermann) Novak.

After emigrating to the United States in 1950, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1951.

Zoltan enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served as a combat medic in the Korean War.

He began working in retail sales as a young man and during his career, managed several department stores. He ended his career with Treasure Island in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Zoltan was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church.

An avid baker, he was well-known for his traditional Hungarian specialties, especially cakes, nut rolls and pies.

His beloved wife of 66 years, Betty Jane (Bordell) Novak, whom he married August 31, 1957, survives at their home in Union Township. He is also survived by two daughters, Patty Durbin (Russell) of Unionville, Virginia and Susan Lutz (Derrick) of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; a son, John Novak of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren, John, Jeremy and Jason Novak, Brooke Ware (Donny) and Nick Durbin and Hailey Crowder and Meghan Crowder and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, John Novak and a sister, Margaret Egetoe, both of New Castle.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, November 11 in J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Military honors will be rendered prior to Mass by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

