NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, 90, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Scott was born December 30, 1932, in New Castle, a son of William and Jane (Owoc) Scott.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle High School.

For 20 years, Bob was employed by the former General American Transportation Corp. (GATX) in Masury, Ohio. He later worked for New Castle Battery Company for 10 years, retiring in 2003.

Bob was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site.

His wife of 68 years, the former Carolyn J. Krueger, survives at home.

Bob is also survived by a son, Gary Scott of York, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Linda McQuiston of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Marcia Fisher (Kirk) of Macomb, Michigan; three grandchildren, Cullen Scott, Reyna Baker (Casey) and Kelsey Lancia (Michael, Jr.); two great-grandchildren, Michael, Kinley and a sister-in-law, Rhonda Stewart of Lutz, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jane Preisel and two brothers, Charles and Walter Scott.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, Febraury 8, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home.

Entombment will take place at Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

