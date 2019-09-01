Wilmer Glenn “Bill” Needels, Reynolds, PA – Obituary

REYNOLDS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilmer Glenn “Bill” Needels, 80, of Reynolds, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Mr. Needels was born September 4, 1938, in Ava, Missouri, a son of the late F. Olin and Winefred (Taylor) Needels.

He was a 1956 graduate of Farrell High School, where he excelled as a member of the varsity football team.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1958.

For nearly 30 years, Bill was employed by Sharon Steel. He was later employed by New Castle Battery and most recently, Anderson Coach, Greenville, where he was a driver for 10 years.

Bill was a devout member of the Church of Christ, Hermitage, where was a song leader and served as an elder for more than 20 years.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, camping and gardening. Bill was also a talented photographer and loved singing.

His beloved wife of 58 years, the former Patricia A. Miller, whom he married June 10, 1961, survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Jeffery (Connie) Needels of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Gregory (Cynthia) Needels of Arlington, Texas; a sister, Elaine (Allan) Titus of Clark; a brother, Archie (Kay) Needels of Elmira, New York; a sister-in-law, Carole (Anthony) Daniello of Greenville; four grandchildren, Jessica (Rick) Grace and Veronica, William and Katie Needels; two great0grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Frances (Bish) Sarvas and two infant brothers, Kenneth and David.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Church of Christ, 340 Sunset Boulevard, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, in the funeral home, with Minister John Anthony Renwick, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.