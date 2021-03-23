Wilma L. DeMay, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma L. DeMay, 81, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, in Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

Mrs. DeMay was born January 2, 1940, in Masury, a daughter of the late William and Ethel (Harpster) Coxson.

A lifelong Masury resident, she graduated from Brookfield High School in 1957.

Primarily a homemaker, Wilma worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Packard Electric, Warren, OH, prior to the birth of her children.

Wilma was of the Methodist faith.

A devout matriarch, she devoted her life to caring for her family and cherished the time they all spent together. Wilma especially enjoyed when they all got together to play board games like “Scrabble” and card games like “Euchre” or “Rummy.”

Her husband of 57 years, F. James “Jim” DeMay, whom she married September 28, 1963, survives at home in Masury.

Also surviving are a daughter, LuAnn (Kenneth) Greathouse, Waynesboro, Pennslvania; a son, Timothy (Juliane) DeMay, Fowler, Ohio; a sister, Carol Patterson, Masury; five grandchildren, Tim (Julie) DeMay, Adrienne (Marc) Fritz, Holly (Alie) Ruheim, Raymond (Kimberly) DeMay, and Cameron Derr; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by five sisters, Freda Karlovich, Melda Syslo, Brenda Cox, Irene Koosh, and Billie Frampton.

Calling hours and funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: Brookfield Township Cemetery

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.