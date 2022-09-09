HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Benton, 92, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Benton was born December 5, 1929, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Peternac) Arbanas.

She was a 1947 graduate of the former Penn High School, Greenville. Wilma attended Youngstown State College, gaining a two-year degree.

She went on to Cleveland, Ohio to work as a professional secretary.

Her high school sweetheart, who became her husband, Edmund Benton, brought her back to the Shenango Valley to settle and start a family.

She frequently pined for her days as a working independent woman but dedicated herself to her husband, taking care of her mother and her children. Wilma was a fastidious housekeeper. Her joy was her home. She also loved traveling the world with her husband and volunteered her time to her beloved Sharon Music Club for nearly 40 years.

Wilma belonged to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Hermitage and was a regular at phoning the members to be greeters at church.

In the summer, she liked nothing better than holding her own garage sale and bartering with customers. Her bridge club kept her active in the community as well. Her absolute favorite place was the Shenango Valley Mall, stopping in daily at Strouss, then Kaufmann’s and finally Macy’s. When she could no longer drive, she’d walk there. She maintained her own home up until age 90. Until she sold her home, she was always quick to invite her friends over for a slice of homemade pie or cake. Her last few years were spent at Whispering Oak, where she found comfort in living in a facility that was on the original land of the Westinghouse Park.

Her husband, Edmund Benton, whom she married on January 31, 1959, passed away on July 30, 2014.

She is survived by three children, Kim Crawford (David) of Elkridge, Maryland, Karen Quint (Michael) of Fairfield, Pennsylvania and Lyn Williams (Amir) of Pleasant Hill, California and two grandchildren, Andrew Crawford and Armani Arbanas.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Arbanas.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of the funeral service, Thursday, September 15, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. E. Thomas, pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Interment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.

