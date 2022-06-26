SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willie C. Jefferson, 58, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Jefferson was born June 7, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late James C. Jefferson and Carolyn A. (Fox) Jefferson.

Mr. Jefferson was a 1982 graduate of Sharon High School.

He worked as a polisher and machinist for Ellwood Crankshaft & Machine – Sharon Forge.

Willie liked R and B music and enjoyed hanging out with his close friends while listening to his favorite musician, Marvin Gaye. He was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Willie loved cooking and baking his specialties, particularly his famous cheesecake, smoked ribs, and mac and cheese. Willie adored his sons and cherished the time he was able to spend with them.

He is survived by his three sons, Bryce, Dorian and Branden Jefferson; a sister, Katrina Harrison and India Malloy, the mother of his surviving children, all of Sharon.

Besides his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer “Renee” Brown and a son, Kellen Newby.

Visiting hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral services will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Willie E. Jefferson of Victory Center of Liberty Ohio, officiating.

Interment: Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.