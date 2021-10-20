William Windom Ogg, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Windom Ogg, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021, with his wife, Dorothy and loving family by his side. He was 93.

Bill was born on May 11, 1928, in Sharon, the youngest child of the late Irma E. and Netta Grace (Windom) Ogg.

Bill met and fell in love with Dorothy “Dodie” Catherine Donnelly from Sharon. The two enjoyed dancing in those early days and for the next 67 years would reminisce about their good times at Yankee Lake and the Shenango Inn. Bill and Dodie married on September 11, 1954 and were blessed with five daughters, Margaret Ebert (Terry), Joanne Erdesky (Mark), Susan Taylor, Mary Scelsi (John) and Liz Izenas (Michael) and a son, Thomas Ogg (Kim). Their grandchildren and stepgrandchildren include Matt Ebert, Dan Ebert (Morgan Petronelli), Steven Erdesky (Stephanie Felix), Kate Erdesky (Garrett Hall), Nick Erdesky (Ashley), Luke Taylor, Troy Taylor (Lynnette), Molly Rowe (Garett), Nick Taylor, Alicia Scelsi, Douglas Izenas (Cara Matthews), Gracie Izenas, Jessica Izenas and Paige Ogg. He also had nine great-grandchildren who brought him much joy; they include, Annaleigh, Carson, Paisley, Jovie, Asher, Annelise, Emma, Liam and Kendall.

From an early age, Bill worked multiple part-time jobs after school and on the weekends but none was more memorable than the years he worked for Freddie Kloos at Kloos’s Gas Station in Sharon.

Following graduation from Sharon High School in 1946, where he played the tuba in the Sharon High School Marching Band, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served from 1946-47. In 1948, he re-enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he held the rank of Master Sergeant until he was honorably discharged in 1952. After the Marine Corps and before his service in the Army, Bill began working for the Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He worked at the Sharon plant for 38 years until its closure. Never one to rest and still having a lot to give, Bill accepted a position as the Physical Education teacher at St. Joseph School in Sharon in 1985, where he taught hundreds of children for more than ten years.

Bill continued his own father’s legacy as a flag decorator and salesman, volunteering his services for countless parades and local ceremonies. He was most passionate, however, about decorating for the local Memorial Day celebration at Oakwood Cemetery to honor our deceased veterans until he was in his late eighties…his wife always by his side and later, his children and grandchildren.

Bill was a devoted husband and father. A decorator at heart, not a holiday went by that he wasn’t decorating the outside of his house to make it fun for his own children, as well as the neighborhood kids, and then later for his grandchildren.

In addition to teaching at St. Joseph’s School, Bill was an active volunteer of the school and church, where he served as president and treasurer of the PTA, helped with numerous fundraisers, was an usher and greeter at the church and worked at the St. Joseph Food Pantry. He was an avid Sharon Tigers fan and held various positions with the Sharon High School band, cross country and girls basketball boosters during the 1970s and 1980s while his children were in high school.

Bill was a member of the Westinghouse Retirees Association and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #103, Sharon.

The family thanks Dr. Charles D’Auria for his years of wonderful care. They would also like to thank the staff of Golden Caregivers and Sharon Regional Hospice for their support and kindness.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Armour (Bud) and Martha Brubaker (John) Schenck (Ev) and a brother, Bob Ogg (Dorothy).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 76 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with the Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.