William Vernal Fitzpatrick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Vernal Fitzpatrick, 63, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 10, 2021.



He was born April 22, 1958, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Harvey and Alice (Ferris) Fitzpatrick.

Vern is survived by his wife of 42 years, LaWanna (Campbell) Fitzpatrick, who called him Fitz.

Vern is a proud veteran of 19 years to the United States Army and Reserves serving in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He was an avid black and gold Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed having his grandchildren around who called him Paw-Paw.

In addition to his wife, Vern is survived by his children, Tyshaan Fitzpatrick, Rashad Fitzpatrick, Khyana (Markeace) Perkins and Andre (Mallori) Fitzpatrick, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Ahmad Fitzpatrick of Dallas, Texas; his brother, Gerald Fitzpatrick of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, LaDaisja, Ty’Ana, Samara, Ty’jeh, Steffon, Rayden, Jordyn, Aiyana, Malayah, Carter, Mhyliana, Rylan, Sir, Milan and Jakobi; sisters-in-law, Char’bey Dean of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christina (Tearion) Scott of New Albany, Indiana and Sherron Thompson and LaTonia Pearson, of St. Louis, Missouri and brother-in-law, Sean (Lashonia) Thompson El of Washington D.C.

In addition to his parents, Vern is preceded in death by his grandmother, Katherine Dudley and son-in-law, LaMar Johnson.

Vern will be missed by all of his family and friends.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16 in St John United Holy Church, 1207 Moravia Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

