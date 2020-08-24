William T. Grande, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William T. Grande, 91, of Sharon, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mr. Grande was born March 10, 1929, in Farrell, a son of the late Peter and Theresa (Vocaturo) Grande.

He was a 1947 graduate of Farrell High School and looked forward to his monthly class gatherings.

Following high school, William served in the US Army as a cook and served part of his enlistment stationed in Germany.

Upon his honorable discharge, he began his career as a meat processor. William and his brother, Pete owned and operated the former “Grande Packing” in Hermitage.

William was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, in Farrell.

William was an avid sports fan, in particular the Pittsburgh Steelers and he closely followed the Farrell Steelers. William and his brother had season tickets to the Farrell basketball games for many years.

He was a skilled woodworker and liked to do yard work and took great pride in his lawn and home.

Christmas was always a favorite time of the year for William. It was a tradition for him to take his family to “Kraynak’s Christmas Lane” every year on the opening day.

His wife of 66 years, the former Catherine Grande, whom he married October 27, 1953, passed away August 16, 2020.

He is survived by three daughters, Karen Connelly and her husband Francis, of Sharon, Patricia George and her husband Alan, of Hubbard, Ohio and Lisa Bowser and her husband Jeffrey, of Austintown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Patrick (Allison) Connelly, Daniel (Rebecca) Connelly, Benjamin and Erika Bowser and Thomas George and two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Quinn Connelly.

In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by three sisters, Julia Ponaratt, Marie Lane and Gloria Burns and a brother, Peter Grande.

Due to health concerns, all services are private.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

