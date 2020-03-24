William Shayuth, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Shayuth, 89, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 23, 2020, in his home.

Bill was born March 31, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Catherine (Ganovsky) Shayuth.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division Reconnaissance Company and proudly served in the Korean War.

Bill was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where he worked for many years until its closing. Later, he worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Bill was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Shenango Valley Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post #1338, Sharon.

An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and taking daily walks in Buhl Park with his dog, Chico. He always kept busy around the house, whether it was fixing things or meticulously taking care of his yard.

He is survived by his wife, the former Eulene Fudge, whom he married November 22, 1952; three daughters, Carole Alexander, Melinda Shayuth and Susan Little and her husband, Timothy; a son, Brian Shayuth; two granddaughters, Jessica Shayuth and Lauren Bishop; a great-granddaughter, Gypsy Bishop and a sister, Helen Styduhar.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four sisters, Patricia Ann Wilson, Yvonne Shayuth, Rose Rock and Marian O’Connell; a brother, Michael Shayuth and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Shayuth.

Interment will be held privately at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.