HARMONY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Retired Slippery Rock University Professor and longtime Grove City resident, Dr. William Richard (Bill) Taylor passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, in his residence in Harmony, Pennsylvania. He was 89 years old.

He was born September 22, 1933 in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Rev. Samuel and Ethelyn (Strasser) Taylor.

He attended public schools in Lena and Chicago, Illinois, graduating from Englewood High School (an inner-city school) in 1951. He received an undergraduate degree in History from Asbury College, as well as a Masters and Ph.D. in Sociology from Purdue University. While a student at Purdue University, he was the supply Pastor for two nearby Methodist churches. He attended Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, for one year.

In the 1950s, Bill served two years in the United States Army Signal Corps.

He was a truck driver for a communication construction unit.

Bill taught at Indiana University in Kokomo, Indiana, for six years before joining the faculty of Slippery Rock University in 1967. He was the first Chairperson of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work. He was also the Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences for a brief period. He was active in the faculty union (APSCUF) serving as the SRU Chapter President for six years and later as the Chairperson for the Grievance Committee. Bill retired in 1998 when he became a Professor- Emeritus.

Bill was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where he sang in the church choir for 28 years. He was a long-time member of the Bach Society of Grove City.

He is survived by his wife, June Amann Taylor, whom he married on May 25, 1980, at the Church of the Epiphany, Grove City, Pennsylvania. They have six adult children, Diane Janette Taylor Morsillo and her husband, Guy, of Hurst, Texas, Richard William Taylor (Rick) and his wife, Wendy, of Sutton, Alaska, Teresa Marie Court Giustini (Tessie) and her husband, Richard, of Harmony, Pennsylvania and Heather Lynn Court Hazelett and husband, Stephen, Seth John Court and Holly Eagan and Aaron Amann Court and his wife, Christina, all of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren,

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters, Dr. John Taylor, Robert Taylor, Jeannette Taylor Harris and Catherine Taylor Luce (Katy).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 West State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 20 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21 in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 West State Street, Sharon.

Interment will be in the church columbarium.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.