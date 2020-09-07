William R. Reed, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Reed, 87, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, September 4, 2020.

Mr. Reed was born October 22, 1932, in Jamestown, New York, to the late Herman and Arline (Stalford) Reed.

He was a 1950 graduate of Cochranton High School, Cochranton, Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in economics from The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania.

Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army following his graduation. He was honored to have served his country. He always broke into a huge grin when asked where he served, which was Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he was a member of the Financial Corps.

He later was employed as an accountant for General Telephone, Reed Manufacturing and Erie Technological Products, all in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Upon moving to the Shenango Valley, Bill worked for Sharon Steel in a variety of accounting positions until he became the company’s tax accountant. Later, he was employed as an out-of-state tax auditor for the state of Minnesota based in the Cleveland field office.

Bill was a Presbyterian and had been a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

While Mr. Reed was generally a man of few words, he happily lost that title any time the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates or his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions played. He truly was an avid sports fanatic and passed that legacy onto his son, William “Billy”.

He loved his family and the numerous dogs the family had over the years and looked forward to family picnics at his sister-in-laws’ homes. He also loved watching high stepping, flashy riding and driving horses, which was a passion he shared with his oldest daughter Patricia “Patty”.

Bill enjoyed listening to his wife, June, play the piano and had a love of big band and swing music. He also enjoyed musical theater and loved watching his younger daughter, Kathleen “Kate”, perform in local productions.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia “June” Seddon, whom he married June 24, 1961; two daughters, Patricia E. Reed, of Hubbard, Ohio and Kathleen M. Reed, of Boynton Beach, Florida; a son, William D. Reed, of Denver, Colorado; a sister, Margaret Coles and her husband, Donald, of Seal Beach, California; a brother, James S. Reed and his wife, Carol, of Denver, Colorado and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Medical and Health Services Foundation of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Geriatric Medical Program, donations.upmc.com, (3600 Forbes Ave. & Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213).

There are no services scheduled at this time; a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.

