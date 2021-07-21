William R. “Bones” Ehrhart, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William R. “Bones” Ehrhart, 73, of Farrell passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday afternoon, July 20, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Ehrhart was born August 10, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late Oliver and Alberta (McGilvary) Ehrhart.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1965.

For many years, Bones was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, and later worked in a similar capacity for Astro Shapes, Struthers, Ohio.

Bones was of the Christian faith.

He enjoyed bowling and participated in a league at Thornton Hall, Sharon.

Bones adored his grandchildren and always looked forward to spending time with his family, especially during the holiday seasons. He also enjoyed taking trips to the casino with his wife, Sherry. Bones had a quick-whited sense of humor and a gift for making others smile.

His first wife, Sherry E. Ehrhart, preceded him in death in 1983.

Bones is survived by his wife, the former Sherry L. (Skibo) Popa, whom he married June 3, 1995, whom resides in Farrell; two daughters, Melissa “Missy” (William) Glenn, who was “The Apple of His Eye,” Sharon; and Nicole Popa Lawrence, Farrell; a son, Daniel R. (Julie) Popa, Neshannock Twp., Pennsylvania; three sisters, Suzie (Jim) Emery, Sharpsville; Mary Jane Stull, Brookfield, Ohio and Melanie Powers, Meadville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Dennis (Patricia) Ehrhart, Sharon and Richard (Jackie) Ehrhart, Sharpsville; five granddaughters, Keirsten (Josh Sorg) Lawrence, Alexis Glenn, Maya Glenn, Ava Popa and Sophia Popa.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Bones was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Anderson and Jan Vadala; and two brothers, Larry and Alan Ehrhart.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society, online at www.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday July 24, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Rosa, officiating.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, Sharpsville.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.