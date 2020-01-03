William R. Allen, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Allen, 67, of Mercer (Cool Spring Township) passed away peacefully under hospice care at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Meadville Medical Center, following a valiant battle with cancer.

Mr. Allen was born August 26, 1952, in Moon Township (Allegheny County), a son of the late, Clyde and Mary Lou (Martier) Allen.

Bill was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 85 and was employed by the Port Authority in Pittsburgh, working as a bus operator for 21 years. He loved his job very much.

A family man and animal lover, he loved spending time with his wife and daughter, as well as, walking and playing with his dogs. Bill also enjoyed fishing, taking trips to the casino and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a talent and passion for working with his hands, Bill loved building anything from a simple shed to a large deck. Anytime work was needed around the home he would say, “no need to hire someone when we can do it ourselves.”

Bill loved the Christmas season and would begin designing the annual outdoor decoration plan in June. He would construct hand crafted displays and paint them according to the theme. It was always a family effort, and each year they went “Bigger and Better.”

Those that knew Bill were well aware of his reputation as a devoted and hard-working family man. His kind and easy-going personality will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Susan L. “Sue” Hogg, whom he married August 28, 1980 and a daughter, Nichole “Nikki” Allen, both at the residence. He is also survived by a sister, Linda and a brother, Louis.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Butch, Randi, Nicki B. and friends of the family for their exceptional kindness and support over the last two months.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a local non-profit animal advocacy group.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

