William N. Donofrio, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William N. “Bill” Donofrio, 90, of Union Township, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 11, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Care Center, Neshannock Township.

Mr. Donofrio was born March 25, 1930, in Hillsville, a son of the late John and Nicoletta (Lagnese) Donofrio.

A proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict.

In 1985, Bill retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he had worked as a pump tender for many years. During retirement, he continued to work as a self-employed carpenter and was very proud to have built his own home in Union Township.

Bill was a member of St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

His beloved wife of 67 years, the former Marie J. DelPrincipe, whom he married January 6, 1953, survives at home. Also surviving are a daughter, Cindy Donofrio of New Castle; a son, David Donofrio of West Middlesex; four grandchildren, Stefanie (Greg) Plant-Pasquarella, Christopher (Ashley) Donofrio, Danielle (Tyler) Valimont and Nicoletta Donofrio and four great-grandchildren, Noah, T.J., Kyleigh and Aiden.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

