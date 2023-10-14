HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Lombardo, 96, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Saint John XXIII Home.

William was born February 3, 1927, in Farrell, a son of the late Guiseppe and Assunta (Raimondi) Lombardo.

He attended Farrell Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1945. He graduated on May 22, 1945, and was inducted into the United States Army the very next morning. Serving in Germany in the 71 Constabulary Armored Squadron.

His education included receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree from Grove City College where he completed Pre-Law studies majoring in Political Science and a minor in Spanish. While at Grove City College he also received a Secondary Teacher Certification in Social Studies and Spanish. He began Certification for Elementary Teaching at Slippery Rock College and completed it at Westminster College along with his Master’s Degree. He then received his Administrative Certification from Penn State Main Campus.

During his twenty-five years of service in the Farrell Area School District he taught fourth and sixth grade. Also serving as head teacher and Elementary Supervisor. In his last ten years, he was Elementary Principal in the Sharon School District. During his teaching career, he received many awards and belonged to various educational organizations.

William was most proud to have been one of the founders of MCAR. His pride and joy were taking care of his brother, Albert “Cookie.” Together they traveled to many vacation spots.

He was also especially proud of his first-generation nieces and nephews for fulfilling their grandfather’s wish of all becoming college graduates.

William served as the family historian. He wrote two small pamphlets, one concerning his parents’ immigration and their background. The other concerned the traditional family Christmas Eve and family prayers.

From 1999 to 2013 he was a daily volunteer at St. John XXIII Home. While a volunteer he and the activity department, along with the ladies of Our Lady of Fatima Church conducted a traditional St. Joseph’s Table.

William was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell. He served as usher, lector, and Church Historian. For the 100th Anniversary of the church, he authored the Book, “THE MOTHER CHURCH.” The book included the combined history of St. Elizabeth Church, St. Anthony of Padua Church and Our Lady of Fatima Church. He also was a member, program chairman and president of the Holy Name Society, as well as serving on the church council. In 2003, Mr. Lombardo was honored by the Holy Name Society as the Holy Name Man of the Year.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Manilla, of Hermitage; nieces, Linda (Hugh) Mulcahy, Patricia (Tom) Nezovich, Donna (Anthony) DeKanich, Anita (Bruce) Blank, and Nadine (Randy) Cyphert; nephews, Tom (Donna) Latsko, Dan (Mary Ann) Mastrian, Anthony (Linda) Mastrian, Pat (Diane) Mastrian, David (Patrice) Lombardo, Bernie (Lana) Manilla, and Richard (Annette) Manilla; and many other great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four siblings, Josephine Mastrian, Rose Latsko and Norman and Albert “Cookie” Lombardo; a niece, Susan Lombardo; and a great nephew, John H. Mulcahy.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. John XXIII home especially the personal care nurses and nurse’s aides for all their compassionate care through the years, also most recently everyone in skilled care. Thanks also to Dr. D’Auria for the care he provided.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at www.stjude.org; or Shriners Children’s Hospital, at www.shrinerschildrens.org.

Calling hours will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (10/18/2023) in the Roncalli Center of St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the Roncalli Center, with Rev. Stanley Swacha, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.