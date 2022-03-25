HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Shanin Laskey, age 50, was born at Sharon General Hospital on January 5, 1972 and raised on North Buhl Farm Drive in Hermitage.

He passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, while residing in Santa Cruz, California.

Shanin grew up playing little league as well as football and wrestling but always preferred to be on his BMX bike.

He went to Hickory schools before transferring to Sharpsville for his senior year, graduating in 1990. From there, he received a college degree from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1998.

Shanin lived a colorful life and by his own rules until the very end. He was a hopeless wanderer, at times living in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Denver and most recently, Santa Cruz.

Shanin preferred life with the stars as his roof, the forest as his walls and pine needles as his floor. If you gave him a coat, he would quickly give it to someone who needed it more. Shanin was quite spiritual and we believe he is in the better place that he was so certain existed beyond this physical realm.

Shanin is survived by his father, Gary Laskey and his stepmother, Mary Fedele; his stepfather, Donald Leyshon; his son, Cain Laskey; his daughter, Shayla Phillips; his brother, Brook (Sarah) Laskey; his stepbrothers, Dennis (Jennifer) Fedele, John (Andrea) Fedele and David Leyshon; his stepsister, Dawn Marie (Rick) Rice; his grandchildren, Noah Laskey and Kai Lucas; his uncles, Steve (Carol) Laskey and Jay (Carol) Laskey; his aunts Cynthia (Bill) Sember and Nada Laskey, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maryanne Leyshon, as well as his grandparents, William and Cecilia Gardner and Hersh Laskey and Peggy Laskey.

The family will hold a private memorial for Shanin.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

