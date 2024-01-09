SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Jerome “Jim” Yoest, 89, passed quietly with family at his side Saturday afternoon, January 6, 2024, in QLS, Mercer.

Mr. Yoest was born June 17, 1934, in Sharon, a third son of Virgil John and Leora Agatha (Doyle) Yoest.

He attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School and graduated from Sharon High School in 1952.

Jim was a Sharon Herald carrier in the late 1940s and after graduating, was employed by Wheatland Tube. Later, he partnered with his brother, Don, to operate the Mobil service station across from Sharon General Hospital.

Jim served six years in the U.S. Army and graduated from the 6th AD Special Training School at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. While he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Elvis Presley was also on base serving his tour of duty. Jim then served as a Combat Engineer in the 4th Infantry Div. stationed at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington.

He followed in both his father’s and brother Virgil’s footsteps by working as a printer at the Sharon Herald for 41 years. Jim also served as past president of Local 351, International Typographical Union, Sharon and was active in negotiating local union contracts.

After retirement, he volunteered time delivering for Meals on Wheels Shenango Valley.

Jim enjoyed cutting his grass, walking all around Sharon, fishing, playing golf, exercising his dogs at Buhl Park, reading history and helping family and neighbors. Jim enjoyed talking with people over an occasional beer.

He was a member of American Legion Post 299, Knights of Columbus Council 684 and Shenango Valley VFW Post 1338, all of Sharon.

Jim attended St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon and looked forward to the 5:15 vigil Mass on Saturdays.

He is survived by two nieces, three nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil and Donald Yoest.

The family wishes to thank Three Rivers Hospice and Quality Life Services, Mercer, for their kindness and care.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Three Rivers Hospice, 217 N. Jefferson Street, Suite B, New Castle, PA 16101.

In keeping with his wishes, the service will be held privately.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

