WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William James “Bill” Conlin, 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022.

Mr. Conlin was born January 31, 1940, in Sharon, a son of the late William and Mary Phyllis (McCarthy) Conlin.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1958, Bill matriculated to Gannon College in Erie, Pennsylvania where he earned a B.S. in Accounting. He later went on to complete his requirements and examinations to obtain the title of Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served with the 881st as a First Lieutenant and completed a tour of duty in Hanau, Germany until being honorably discharged in 1964.

Bill was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Warren, Ohio. His beautiful voice could always be heard singing hymns at weekly mass.

Bill retired as a partner at Packer Thomas Certified Public Accountants, Warren, Ohio where he had devoted over 20 years of his accounting career.

He was active in the Rotary Club of Howland, serving as its President from 1984 to 1986, and also volunteered at the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, where he greatly enjoyed playing Santa for the children. Bill was a popular Meals on Wheels driver, often returning to his seniors when his route was complete to check on their well-being or spend extra time visiting.

Bill will especially be remembered for his pranks, quick wit, warm smile and his love of talking to all he met. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 54 years, Camille (Kraynok) Conlin, whom he married May 6, 1967, survives at home in Warren.

Bill is also survived by two daughters, Heather Conlin, Westlake, Ohio and Cindy Carone (Larry), Avon Lake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Anna, Elena, Thomas and Caroline Carone; three sisters, Lynne Ross (Sean), Carol Stream, Illinois; Jane Skarosi (Louis), Naperville, Illinois and Margaret O’Neill, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage, where military honors will be rendered by the Farrell and West Middlesex VFW and Wheatland A.L. Honor Guard.