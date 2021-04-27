William J. Kautz, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Kautz, 75, of Mercer, passed away due to complications of congestive heart failure on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Kautz was born August 24, 1945, in New Castle Pennsylvania, a son of the late Carl and Mae (Shoup) Kautz.

He honorably served his country in the United States Navy, completing four tours during the Vietnam War.

Bill was employed as a corrections officer and retired from the Mercer State Correctional Institution. He was also Free and Accepted Mason, Kedron Lodge #389, West Middlesex.

An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a skilled woodworker.

He is survived by his wife, the former Greta Sines Forrester, whom he married December 23, 1967; five children, Carlene Kautz, of Mercer, Angel Willeford and her husband Steve, of Texas, Joelle King, of South Carolina, Jim Forrester and his wife Yvonne, of Greenville and Anthony Forrester and his wife Ann, of Grand Rapids, Mich; seven grandchildren, Dion, Dylan, Zachary, Paige and Brooklyn Forrester, Lindsay King and Stephen Willeford; two great grandchildren, Chase Duran and Kate Willeford; a sister, Jeanie St. John, of Sharon; and many other family members.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John Altman.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org; or Shriners Hospital for Children-Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

All services are private.

Interment: Mercer Citizen’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

