William Hruska, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Hruska, 63, of Hermitage, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born April 22, 1957, in Sharon, a son of John and Marge (Biros) Hruska.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1975. While in high school, he began volunteering as a coach for Sharon Little League at Wengler Field and continued to do so for the next 10 years.

In 1979, he married his beloved wife, the former Tina Wilson and she survives at home.

Bill was an active member of First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage.

For the last 30 years, Bill and his wife, Tina, have owned and operated Hruska Janitorial, which serves many customers throughout the Shenango Valley. He was previously employed by National Castings in Sharon, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Shenango Valley in Farrell. While at UPMC, he began in the cafeteria as a night turn staff delivering meals to patients and later took a position in the housekeeping department where he learned the cleaning and floor treatment skills that inspired him to open his own business.

Once his three sons were of age, Bill began coaching the 9 to 12 year-old boys baseball team in Hermitage. He loved spending time with this age group, especially his sons, while helping them develop their skills for the game.

An outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the woods. He loved taking his boys to their camp and teaching them about respecting deer and all wild life.

His other hobbies included playing fantasy baseball and football and collecting Civil War relics. Bill’s love of cooking and canning led to many great dinners for his family.

In addition to his wife, Tina, of Hermitage, he is survived by three sons, Brad Hruska and wife Megan, Hermitage Brian Hruska and his wife Kaitlyn, South Pymatuning Township, Jeremy Hruska and his wife Emily, McDonald, Pennsylvania; his mother, Marge Hruska, Hermitage; a brother, Gary Hruska and his wife, Elaine, Hermitage; four grandchildren, Tenley, Camden, Emrick and Saylor Hruska.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, John Hruska.

Memorial donations may be directed to Bill Rudge Ministries, 280 N Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA, 16148 or First Assembly of God Church, 1455 N Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, June 17 at First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the church, with Reverend Michael Sabella and Reverend Kenneth Martin, co-officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.