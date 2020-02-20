William H. Griffith, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William H. “Bill” Griffith, 66, of Sharon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born November 14, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late William Powell and Patricia (Blackburn) Griffith.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from the former Kennedy Christian school in 1971.

At age 15, he began working for Fred Kloos at Fred W. Kloos and Son Service Station in Sharon. Bill purchased the station from Fred in 1989 and continued to run the station until his passing. For Bill, the station was more than just a place for people to get gas or to get their cars repaired. He loved hanging out with his “Board of Directors” at the shop and spending time there with the “Breakfast Club.” Bill also loved Christmas and every year on the Saturday before the holiday, he would hold his annual party at the station with an endless supply of food and drink.

Bill was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Apollo Maennerchor Club, both in Sharon.

He was a Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed going to concerts at Buhl Park. He also provided support for Sharon High School sports and activities, such as the football boosters, yearbook and robotics club.

He is survived by two daughters, Michele Jones and her husband, Eric, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Messer of Watha, North Carolina; a son, William R. Griffith and his wife, Jill, of Reynolds and their mother, Crystal Griffith of Wilmington, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan Griffith, of Sharon, Tyler, Kaelyn, Asher and Carissa Jones; a great-grandchild, Kimberly Griffith; three sisters, Carole Werner of Masury, Ohio, Joan Walton of Hermitage and Marilyn Borawski and her husband, Dennis, of Holland, Michigan and a brother, Edward Griffith and his wife, Janie, of Sharon. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Carol Bukovinsky of Sharpsville; his best buddy and sidekick, John Geisel and his companion, Gayle Cione.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Charles Werner, Paul “Skip” Walton and Jack Bukovinsky.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or West Hill Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church, 301 West Main Street, PO Box 635, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24 in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.